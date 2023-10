Sherman ISD seeking input on new school designs

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD has asked for input from the public on early designs for two new elementary schools.

Sherman ISD posted on Facebook asking stakeholders for their input on early design and floor plans for the new Crutchfield Elementary and Fairview Elementary schools.

Feedback is welcome at www.shermanisd.net/crutchfield-feedback and www.shermanisd.net/fairview-feedback

