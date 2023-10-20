Sulphur resident sentenced for assault

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for a 2018 assault.

According to a press release from The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Brandon Stephens, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of Assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to investigators, in September of 2018, Stephens kicked in the door of a Mill Creek residence and then attacked the occupant who suffered facial fractures and lacerations.

