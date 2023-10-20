Texoma Local
Sulphur resident sentenced for assault

A Sulphur man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for a 2018 assault.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for a 2018 assault.

According to a press release from The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Brandon Stephens, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of Assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to investigators, in September of 2018, Stephens kicked in the door of a Mill Creek residence and then attacked the occupant who suffered facial fractures and lacerations.

