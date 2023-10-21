Facebook group details personal stories of problems with local horse trainer

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Several people in the Texoma horse community have come forward on Facebook with claims that a horse trainer stole thousands of dollars from them. Some even say their horses were stolen.

While he hasn’t been charged with any crimes, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

News 12 spoke to one of the alleged victims.

“I actually cried, I thought my horse was gone,”

Joanna Brutsman says she contacted horse trainer Landen James to help prepare her mare for a competition.

“When I went to the futurity, he never showed up with her after I’d paid over $1,000 in entry in stall fees. So I went to his home and I confronted him. I didn’t believe that she had gotten the training I was promised,” James ended up refunding Brutsman.

She says she later saw on social media others weren’t so lucky.

“All the horses that he had in training he was selling that weren’t his.”

This is Luna, she was under the care of James for a year. Luckily, Brutsman was able to get her back, but some of the other alleged victims were not so fortunate.

Equine vet, Dr. Bridget Heilsberg says James would take horses to her to be treated.

“As soon as bigger bills started hitting, he stopped paying his bills. And at that point I stopped providing services,” so Heilsberg took legal action.

“This past July, we actually were able to get a successful settlement against him in the Whitesboro Grayson County Court for a little over $2,000,” but James never showed up.

“There’s other people that are not financially going to recover from this. He took money for little kids horses, little girls, little boys are now without their horses. They paid for lessons ahead of time. They’re not going to get their lessons.”

