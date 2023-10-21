Texoma Local
Near Record Highs for Saturday

Extra cloud cover due to Hurricane Norma
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Today has been partly cloudy skies with highs between 82-92 degrees. Southwesterly winds between 10 to 15 mph are helping boost the afternoon temperatures despite the increased cloudiness due to Hurricane Norma. The record high for today is 92 degrees set in 1927 and this afternoon we’re currently one degree off of the record.

The clouds will hang around Sunday as an upper wave passes but Texoma will remain dry and warm. Southerly winds become quite gusty Sunday and even more so on Monday as low pressure develops to our west.

A plume of Pacific moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Norma and a separate area of upper low pressure, along with a healthy inflow of Gulf moisture, should bring a couple of rounds of rain to Texoma next week. However, the rainfall path will have a tight trajectory. If it jogs westward by even 100 miles, we’ll get a lot less rain than currently forecast. Needless to say, we’re going with “promising,” but not “a sure thing,” on our rain chances just yet.

