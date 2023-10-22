Dallas steamrolls Galaxy 4-1 to earn spot in postseason

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Bernard Kamungo scored twice in the first half, Ema Twumasi scored the first goal of his career and FC Dallas earned a spot in the postseason with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.

Dallas (11-10-13) is unbeaten at 2-0-7 in its last nine matches and snaps a streak of playing to five straight draws.

Kamungo scored in the 4th minute off an assist from Nkosi Tafari to give Dallas an early lead.

Twumasi, a defender, found the net for the first time, scoring unassisted in the 13th minute for a 2-0 advantage. It was his 84th appearance and 64th start for Dallas. He made just one of the starts and seven appearances with the club from 2018-2020.

Raheem Edwards cut the deficit in half for the Galaxy (8-14-12) when he used assists from Tyler Boyd and Diego Fagundez in the 24th minute to score for a second time this season.

Kamungo scored again in the 30th minute to put Dallas up 3-1. Jesús Ferreira and Paxton Pomykal notched assists on Kamungo's sixth goal this season. Jáder Obrian notched his sixth goal, with an assist from Paul Arriola, in the second minute of stoppage time for a 4-1 lead at the half.

Maarten Paes totaled four saves for Dallas. Novak Micovic saved two shots for the Galaxy in the second start of his career.

Dallas has won four in a row against LA and improves to 11-2-2 in the last 15 matchups.

The Galaxy conclude the season by allowing multiple goals in nine straight matches. That ties a league record held by four teams with FC Cincinnati the most recent in 2019.

Four clubs played to five ties in a row this season, but none of them reached six. The 2014 Chicago Fire were the last club to finish tied in six straight matches.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer