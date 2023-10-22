Durant runs together for 13th annual Colton’s Main Street Run

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - On Saturday, the Durant community pulled together to show support for the 13th annual Colton’s Main Street Run.

Trace Sherrill says all profits of the run goes towards the Colton Sherrill Memorial Foundation, in honor of his son.

“Colton had a heart problem, and we didn’t know the full extent of it, so he passed away at basketball camp. And we don’t know if a AED would have helped him or not with his situation, but its a cause, its something to focus on, and there’s a need there because what we found was that many schools they may have had a AED, but they didn’t have sufficient numbers,” Sherrill said.

Sherrill says the goal is to prepare others with the tools and training they need in the case of a medical emergency.

“We made contact with Madill schools and Kingston schools and procured some AEDs for them, also some choking rescue devices called life vac and were going to be working with them in the coming year on trauma kits for classrooms,” Sherrill added.

Colton’s Main Street Run first began in 2010, and Sherrill says the community support has been growing ever since, with over 1200 participants in this year’s run.

“It’s just grown over time, where we feel like we have a quality run, and people have a good time and that’s what its all about, and bringing this cause to people’s attention,” Sherrill stated.

Sherrill says this year’s race has a special tribute to a long time Colton’s run supporter and was Colton’s grade school teacher, Lana Lee.

“She baked these Main Street Muffins we call them, and she had a whole crew that would help her to do that, make thousands of muffins for Colton’s run, and she passed away in July, so this run this year is dedicated in her memory,” Sherrill said.

First time runners Morning Garza and Bryan Artea say their coworkers joined in the 5k run today, “Gathered a group of runners from our facility and we understood that it was for a good cause, and we got to bond a little bit, nice company outing to benefit the community and benefit Colton’s family as well.”

