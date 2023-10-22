Turbulent Week Ahead

Sunday wraps up a warm and cloudy weekend while setting up Texoma for a week of rain chances. Tropical Storm Norma has brought plenty of moisture into Texoma that will act as fuel for storms this week.

As of now, none of Texoma’s storm chances are forecasted to be severe. Scattered thunderstorms will start moving through Texoma Monday and Tuesday and providing moderate rainfall. Then Wednesday evening an upper level low pressure area will bring a band of storms into Texoma with more heavy rainfall overnight into Thursday. Where these storms line up will determine who sees the most rainfall.

Overall, it will be an overcast week with sporadic rain chances the next four days. This will keep high temperatures in the 80s and 70s for the week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.