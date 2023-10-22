Woman flown to hospital after being struck by car in McCurtian County
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A Shreveport woman was flown to the hospital after being struck by a car in McCurtain County.
The crash happened at 9:45 p.m. Thursday evening on Highway 3 near Broken Bow.
According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a driver going east on the highway, struck a woman walking on the highway.
The woman, 45-year-old Michelle Phillips was transported to LSU Medical Center in stable condition with leg and internal injuries.
