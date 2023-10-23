Final week of early voting begins in Texas

SHERMAN, Tex. (KXII) - This week is the last chance for Texans to vote early in the upcoming Nov. 7 election.

On the ballot this year is a series of amendments to the Texas Constitution, and some local and school races in Texoma.

On the local ballot is one contested Sherman City Council position and city propositions in Sherman and Gunter.

In Grayson County, early voting is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day this week.

You can find voting locations and times for Grayson County here, Fannin County here, Lamar county here, and Cooke County here.

