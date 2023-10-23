A family-owned pumpkin patch has consistently opened for over two decades

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Elves Farm Pumpkin Patch is open for the whole month of October.

Every Saturday from 10AM to 5PM and Sunday from 1PM to 5PM all October long, the Elves Farm Pumpkin Patch is open to the public. “The first few years we just opened for schools and stuff. We had one, two schools and then it grew into more schools during the week...” but now, “during the weekend [it’s] open to the public,” and they “reserve the weekdays for schools and organizations to come out and book the place for a personal tour.” said Marshall Cathey, the owner of the farm.

Cathey said people look forward to the dozens of activities there are like the “hayride and stuff, but one of our big activities is we’ve got a jump pad. It’s 70 foot by 30 foot, and it’s kind of like a bounce house, but it’s just a big jump pad and the kids love it. You’ll see adults up there, but we have a lot of other activities. We have animals, we’ve got a maze, we have human foosball where you kind of like the foosball on the table, but people can get in there and play with their kids. We got one family I remember every year they come out and it’s like World Cup and foosball kind of thing and stuff. And we have nine square in the air gaga ball. But with our hay rides, you get to go out. If you pay for the pumpkin tours, you can do get a pumpkin while you’re out there, and we got dress your own scarecrows.”

It doesn’t stop there, Cathey also said there is “a little limited snack bar kind of food and stuff. [They] have a face painter. And if you’re just wanting to buy pumpkins to decorate and carve, [they] also just run a full on farmer’s market with hay bales and corn stalks and everything you need to decorate for not just Halloween, but Thanksgiving season.”

People come out from all over... “We get quite a few local people, but we get a lot of people from the metroplex and McKinney and Dallas and Plano. I just talked to a couple from Frisco and stuff looking for just an outing for their families” Cathey said.

For families like Jennifer Smith’s, It’s been a 15 year tradition to come to this pumpkin patch. “We live in McKinney, we drive all the way out here cause we don’t want to go to one that’s super commercial, we like to be in the country,” said Smith.

For others like Sammie and Raylen Johnson, the Pumpkin Patch is right around the corner, “we’re local but its the first time getting a chance to check it out...”

Some locals said their favorite part about the pumpkin patch is...

“being able to come out here and spend time with our family, its always a blessing.”

“pumpkins and just spend a little time with the family and ride around and take pictures and make memories.”

The pumpkin patch wraps up the last weekend of October.

But Cathey said the fun doesn’t end there... they’re also a Christmas tree farm... “So as soon as October is over, we got to start converting our barn from Fall Festival to Christmas. So we put in flock trees and ornaments and decoration nativity sets. So we have a full on gift shop along with our Christmas trees that we sell during the day after Thanksgiving when we open for Christmas tree sales,” Cathey explained.

