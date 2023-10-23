Highway 77 back open after fatal crash

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - At least one person has died after a car crash at Highway 77 and Rogers Road in Love County.

The fatal collision shut down Highway 77 for several hours as crews worked to clean the roads, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office reported at least one person was flown to a hospital via helicopter.

OHP troopers said the details and cause of the crash are still under investigation.

