Highway 77 back open after fatal crash

Wichita Police identified a 32-year-old woman as the victim of a fatal car accident Wednesday...
Wichita Police identified a 32-year-old woman as the victim of a fatal car accident Wednesday night.(Source: Associated Press)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - At least one person has died after a car crash at Highway 77 and Rogers Road in Love County.

The fatal collision shut down Highway 77 for several hours as crews worked to clean the roads, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office reported at least one person was flown to a hospital via helicopter.

OHP troopers said the details and cause of the crash are still under investigation.

