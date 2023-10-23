Local Texoma high school students join in the school spirit for ECU Preview Day

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - ECU president Wendell Godwin says students got a taste of what its like to be a tiger at this year’s ECU Preview day.

“We even had some students from out of state attend this morning for our preview day which is basically a open house for our University to allow prospective students come, see, take tours, eat in the cafeteria experience a football game and just see what college life is all about,” Godwin said.

Godwin says events like these help prospective students explore different avenues for life after high school, like esports.

“... A number of the students from the group expressed interest in esports,” Godwin stated. “We offer esports scholarships just like we do for athletics and cheer and pom and band. You can earn a scholarship for our esports team, and one of our teams competes in different leagues and in one of our leagues is undefeated and ranked number 1 in our region.”

A group of Broken Bow seniors say they visited preview day to get a better feel on the right college choice for them.

“Honestly just being able to talk to people who go here and live here and their experience with the dorms has been very helpful in the long run thinking about where I want to go,” Mackenzie Dansby said.

“People were really welcoming, like the student government stuff was really cool, and I felt really welcomed and I might join,” Riley McBrayer added.

Godwin says students and their families got to visit with faculty and professors, explore campus and participate in the afternoon pep rally, all while soaking in the total ECU experience.

“Its a family atmosphere, a small class sizes, but this is really what college is all about. It’s those Saturday football games, volleyball games, soccer games, the band, the theatre, the arts, all the things that we do and have to offer, and that’s what makes ECU so special,” Godwin said.

