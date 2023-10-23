Whitesboro busy with 57th Annual Peanut Festival

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Whitesboro was bustling Saturday morning with a carnival, parade, and live music on Main Street for the Annual Peanut Festival.

The Whitesboro Chamber of Commerce puts on the festival free to the public every year with vendors, a car show, entertainment, and lots to eat.

Adamaris Lopez said she’s been attending since she moved to Whitesboro.

“It’s pretty cool, it’s tradition I guess now,” Lopez said. “Now that I have a kid it’s even better cause we get to do all the rides and snacks and stuff. It’s pretty fun.”

Lopez said you can’t miss the fried turkey legs, or her daughter’s favorite part - the rides.

This was the 57th year Whitesboro held the peanut festival.

