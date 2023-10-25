More Rain On The Way With Temperature Swings!

The first of 3 cold fronts moves in through the day today, with temperatures starting in the 70′s & 80′s, falling to the 60′s by the afternoon & evening. This cold front should push south of us through Saturday morning.

Eventually, this front will lift northward as a warm front through the morning Saturday, providing scattered showers & storms primarily through the first half of the day. This will also make for a difficult temperature forecast; temperatures will be determined by how far north this front lifts. We could see highs anywhere from the 50′s to the 70′s....

Regardless, cold front #2 comes crashing in early Sunday morning, bringing a biting north wind and a gradual temperature drop through the day; we expect temps to be stick in the 40′s for most of the day. In addition, scattered showers & storms will continue.

A few showers linger Monday morning, with cold air continuing to filter in. Skies will gradually clear, but temps will remain in the 40′s for highs.

A light frost could be possible Halloween morning, with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon & evening. Another dry cold front moves in Halloween, reinforcing cold air for Halloween night into the first morning of November, bringing our first hard freeze of the season. Plenty of sunshine and cool temps reman all of next week.

Brian Briggs

Morning Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.