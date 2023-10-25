Texoma Local
Convicted arsonist arrested again, facing new charges

Dion Dodd, 40, is back in jail again, accused of intentionally setting fires.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A convicted arsonist in Carter County is back in jail again, accused of intentionally setting fires.

According to court records, on Monday, Dion Dodd, 40, allegedly started a fire on land near Hwy 53 in Gene Autry.

When firefighters arrived, they say Dodd started setting more fires on the property, that led to another felony charge, for interfering with a firefighter.

Court records show Dodd plead guilty to two counts of arson back in August.

