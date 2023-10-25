Texoma Local
Denison ISD reminds parents of telehealth program

Students can be seen for illnesses such as a sore throat, sinus problems, or even skin irritations.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -During the pandemic, Medicaid users had continuous coverage for three years, but that all ended on March 31.

“Beginning last spring, anybody that was on Medicaid had to re-enroll in the program,” said Denison ISD Head Nurse, Rachel Weger, R.N.

But many missed that deadline, “and because of that, 50 to 70% of children in the State of Texas have lost their Medicaid,” Weger added.

Denison ISD has been partnered with children’s health for ten years providing telehealth on all campuses.

“Healthy children learn better, so we wanted to find a way to reach those kids, access kids, get them better care, keep them out of emergency rooms at a low-cost option,” said Melanie Bitzer, Director of School Programs at Children’s Health.

And those enrolled are able to see a Children’s Health provider in their school’s nursing clinic.

“Having it at the school enables the parent to not have to miss work, of course, if their child’s contagious, they may still have to come pick up their child, but a lot of times the kid can stay at school and finish out the school day,” Weger added.

While it’s not required, parents can be present for the visit either in person or via video chat.

“Everybody is eligible for the program, they accept Medicaid, all private insurance, if you’re uninsured or underinsured, there’s a low pay option for the program,” said, Weger.

You can sign up on the ISD’s website, “fill that out, submit it, and we can have their students seen within the hour,” Weger shared.

