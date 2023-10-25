Texoma Local
Hugo man sentenced for second degree murder

A Hugo man will spend 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to murder.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A Hugo man will spend 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to murder.

According to a press release, Ashton Smith, 19, admitted to his role in a robbery that turned deadly in November 2021.

Smith and an accomplice waited outside the victim’s home to rob him, then the accomplice shot the victim several times, killing him.

Smith is not eligible for parole.

