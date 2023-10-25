Hugo man sentenced for second degree murder

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A Hugo man will spend 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to murder.

According to a press release, Ashton Smith, 19, admitted to his role in a robbery that turned deadly in November 2021.

Smith and an accomplice waited outside the victim’s home to rob him, then the accomplice shot the victim several times, killing him.

Smith is not eligible for parole.

