DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -If you’re in the Durant area and on the job hunt, then you’re in luck.

Oklahoma Works is putting on a hiring event with almost 15 employers.

The event is Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Hands of Hope Food and Resource Center off Main Street.

You can visit the Oklahoma Works center anytime for help with your resume.

