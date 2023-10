JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Johnston County man plead guilty to murder in federal court for the death of his wife last year.

According to a press release, Cecil Higginbotham, 32, admitted to repeatedly beating and kicking his wife, Savannah, in their home last August.

She later died at an Oklahoma City hospital.

Higginbotham’s sentencing date has not been set.

