Oklahoma House Rep. J.J Humphrey proposes plan to reform criminal justice system

OKLAHOMA, (KXII) - " If your system is successful, it should reduce crime,” Oklahoma House representative, Justin, J.J, Humphrey stated.

Humphrey is expressing concerns over what he said is an issue that needs to be addressed, crime and the Oklahoma criminal justice system.

“there are some new technologies that would allow us not only to collect data, but to analyze that data,” he shared.

One idea Humphrey’s proposal outlines is the need for a database system that would allow law enforcement agencies, state-wide to see a person’s criminal history, no matter the county the crime was committed in.

“It’s not only going to help us know that that person needs to be stopped, but it’s also going to let us know what is that person doing so that we can see,” Humphrey replied.

He said he wants to keep criminals off the street and, in some cases, out of populated jails.

“We need to offer them the tools to get out of the system and to to better their lives and to stop criminal behavior,” Humphrey continued.

The proposal suggests court fees to be modified as well.

" You can’t charge somebody $2,000 worth of fines and cost, and they had to pay that per month when they make $900,” he stated.

According to Humphrey, funding would come from state question 781, drug court, community corrections and sentencing, as well as the District Attorney’s office, all totaling around $113,000,000.

“We can combine all those to pay for the computer system, to pay for treatment centers, to pay jails,” Humphrey said.

He declared this proposal as the first step in his call to action for change, and he’s open to other suggestions to improve the system.

” I want to hear from everybody, both sides of the aisle democrats, republicans, liberals, conservatives, guys, we’re all in this together,” Humphrey concluded.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.