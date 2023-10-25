Texoma Local
Police: Murder investigation underway in Sherman

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a Sherman home.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a Sherman home.

According to a press release from the Sherman Police Department, they received a call at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from a home on Hawk Lane.

When officers arrived, they found Anthony Jones Sr., 47, in front of the residence, and he was detained while officers checked on the welfare of people in the house.

Inside, officers found the body of Crystal Jones with a gunshot wound.

Detectives from the Sherman Police Department, with assistance from the Texas Rangers, and the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, investigated the scene.

Evidence found during the investigation indicated to authorities that Anthony was responsible for Crystal’s death.

Anthony was placed under arrest and is in the Grayson County Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY

A death investigation is underway in Sherman.

Sherman Police posted on Facebook that there was a large police presence in the 4500 block of Hawk Lane. Officers and detectives are investigating a dead body that was found.

The Texas Rangers, Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith, and the Grayson County Justice of the Peace were also on scene.

This is a developing story. News 12 has a crew on scene, check back for updates.

**Attention** There is a large police presence in the 4500 block of Hawk Ln. Sherman PD Officers and Detectives are investigating a deceased person. More information to follow when it's available.

Posted by Sherman Police Department on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

