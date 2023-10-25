Texoma Local
Southern Tech LPN students get hands on experience with virtual reality

By Drury Vaughan
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Southern Tech LPN Coordinator Amanda Shatwell says students can take charge of a hospital room without ever leaving the classroom.

“Whenever they’re at clinicals they’re following a nurse, they see a lot and they get to do a lot, but they don’t get to be the person that’s making those decisions. And we want them to feel that, and feel what that pressure feels like, and to deal with that before they get their license,” Shatwell said.

Shatwell says the use of virtual reality gives students a space where they can get valuable hands-on experience with virtual patients, and its cheaper too.

“So far it seems to be pretty cost efficient versus spending thousands of dollars on equipment that’s gonna phase out,” Shatwell added.

Shatwell says instructors have 10 different training programs they can simulate, allowing teachers a variety of lesson pans to fit their students’ needs.

“There’s a big list that we had to pick from of various difficulty, so it was really nice because we’ve got first year students and we got second year students so we can kind of ramp up the difficulty of the patients that they’re seeing and the scenarios that they go through,” Shatwell said.

One nursing student says her first experience with VR helped her learn from her mistakes.

“It gives you feedback on every little thing that you did,” Southern Tech nursing student Jackie Stephens said. “And its really cool to see that because you don’t always think about, when you’re not in the real situation you don’t think ‘oh i need to go wash my hands’, but its something they look at in virtual reality so its really cool to see where you messed up.”

