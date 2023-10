CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Officers in Choctaw County are investigating a pickup that was found Wednesday, submerged in the Red River.

According to Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park, it happened on the state line, under US Hwy 271.

A Choctaw County deputy swam out to the truck and says no one appeared to be inside.

The truck was reported stolen out of Hugo.

Posted by Terry Park on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

