Talk of the Town: Paris Festival of Pumpkins

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The City of Paris is having their annual Festival of Pumpkins on Saturday in Downtown Paris.

Lined up and down Main Street will be vendors, food, treats, and more. Cash prizes are awarded for Best Costume and Best Decorated Pumpkin.

The festival starts at 9 a.m. and goes through 5 p.m.

