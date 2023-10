HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - Two suspected copper thieves were arrested in Choctaw County on Tuesday.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said in a Facebook post, Kenneth Hebert and Keith Satterfield were caught at the old onion plant in West Hugo, stripping copper.

Park said they were also in possession of burglary tools.

The two men will be charged in tribal court.

