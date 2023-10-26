Texoma Local
Austin College hosting Halloween event

Austin College is hosting its 22nd annual “Roo Boo” event on Friday.
Austin College is hosting its 22nd annual “Roo Boo” event on Friday.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Austin College is hosting its 22nd annual “Roo Boo” event on Friday.

Weather permitting, the event will last from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and it will be held on Windsor Mall at the center of the Austin College campus.

Children 12 and younger are invited to attend the free trick-or-treat event.

More than 45 student organizations will offer games and candy.

This year, the event will have a “Mystical Fairytale/Far Far Away” theme, and student volunteers will be dressed themed costumes.

Parental supervision is required for attendees.

If rain gets in the way, the event will be held in Sid Richardson Center of the Robert T. Mason Athletic-Recreation Complex.

