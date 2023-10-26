Contractor dies after falling 6 floors in industrial accident at distillery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Authorities say a worker in Kentucky died after an industrial accident at a distillery this week.

According to the Louisville Fire Department, crews were called to the Brown-Forman Distillery at Dixie Highway and Garland Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

LFD Capt. Donovan Sims said firefighters were told by a witness that a man had fallen from the sixth floor of the building.

According to first responders, the man, later identified by his wife as 53-year-old Mark Gibson, died before they were able to provide medical aid.

Elizabeth Conway, a Brown-Forman spokesperson, said Gibson was a contractor doing work at the plant.

Sims said the area of the building where the accident happened was under repair.

Gibson’s wife said he was a mason for Schnell Contractors, which is currently doing brickwork at the facility.

His family told WAVE that he was a hard worker, and they were shocked by the news of his death. They believe a supervisor made a mistake leading to Gibson’s fall.

Officials said Gibson’s death remains under investigation.

The 53-year-old worked for Schnell Contractors since 1999 and leaves behind one child, according to his family.

Conway said the Brown-Forman team extends their condolences to the Gibson family.

