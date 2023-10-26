Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Contractor dies after falling 6 floors in industrial accident at distillery

A contractor working at the Brown-Foreman Distillery in Kentucky died after falling six floors.
A contractor working at the Brown-Foreman Distillery in Kentucky died after falling six floors.(Chris Stowe/WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway, Mark Stevens and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Authorities say a worker in Kentucky died after an industrial accident at a distillery this week.

According to the Louisville Fire Department, crews were called to the Brown-Forman Distillery at Dixie Highway and Garland Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

LFD Capt. Donovan Sims said firefighters were told by a witness that a man had fallen from the sixth floor of the building.

According to first responders, the man, later identified by his wife as 53-year-old Mark Gibson, died before they were able to provide medical aid.

Elizabeth Conway, a Brown-Forman spokesperson, said Gibson was a contractor doing work at the plant.

Sims said the area of the building where the accident happened was under repair.

Gibson’s wife said he was a mason for Schnell Contractors, which is currently doing brickwork at the facility.

His family told WAVE that he was a hard worker, and they were shocked by the news of his death. They believe a supervisor made a mistake leading to Gibson’s fall.

Officials said Gibson’s death remains under investigation.

The 53-year-old worked for Schnell Contractors since 1999 and leaves behind one child, according to his family.

Conway said the Brown-Forman team extends their condolences to the Gibson family.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Texoma’s largest employers, Michelin Tires in Ardmore, announced Thursday that it is...
Michelin to wind down tire production at Ardmore site
A neighbor and a family member gave insight into the incident.
New details emerge in Sherman murder
A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a Sherman home.
Police: Murder investigation underway in Sherman
Gainesville man indicted for embezzlement of $350,000
Man indicted for embezzling $350,000 from Gainesville Masonic Lodge 210
Officers in Choctaw County are investigating a pickup that was found Wednesday, submerged in...
Stolen pickup found submerged in Red River

Latest News

The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the...
Sheriff names 5 people fatally shot in southeast North Carolina home
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Tyler Perry is reportedly building a home for a 93-year-old woman who has been fighting...
Tyler Perry to build home for 93-year-old woman fighting to keep her historical property
Hailey Silas, 22, was found dead on a barge near Memphis, Tennessee on Oct. 21.
Family begs for answers after 22-year-old’s body found on barge over 400 miles from home
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory’s communications