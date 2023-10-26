Texoma Local
Denison senior fall dance extravaganza

The Denison Senior Center is throwing a free Fall Dance Extravaganza on November 4.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Denison Senior Center is throwing a free Fall Dance Extravaganza on November 4.

Every weekend, they host a dance, off of Chestnut Street, but this one is bigger and better.

“Along with the dance, we’re going to have about almost 20 door prizes, we’re going to have free food, music, we’re going to have activities, we’re also going to announce some of the new things going on at the Denison senior center, it’s going to be a great event,” said Rayce Guess, chairman of the Senior Fall Dance Extravaganza.

There will also be a balloon photo-opp, donated by Balloonatics.

Doors open from 5 p.m. till 9 p.m.

