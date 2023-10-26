Halloween events in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Halloween is a fun time for kids to eat all the sweets and be whoever they want!

But police urge parents should stay alert.

“If you’re going to go like door-to-door trick or treating in neighborhoods, and one thing to be very aware of is traffic, there are still cars out on Halloween with a lot of people, so it can be kind of congested,” said Sherman Sgt. Brett Mullen.

Children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed, on Halloween, than on any other day of the year, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

“So just make sure you are using sidewalks and being ultra-aware of passing vehicles,” Mullen said.

And drivers, watch out for those little monsters.

“Make sure you’re being very aware that a child could run out in front of you at any time, so go slow and just kind of anticipate those issues,” Mullen added.

If you don’t feel comfortable knocking door to door, Sherman organizations are hosting safe and spooky alternatives.

“We have Trick or Treat on Travis Street,” said Sarah McRae, Sherman’s Tourism/Main Street Manager.

This event takes place Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Booths are set up down the middle of the road, like facing both directions and families just kind of go around and trick or treat to all the businesses that have set up with us,” McRae said.

On Friday, Austin College will host its annual Roo Boo event from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“Due to the unstable weather, we’re moving it to Sid Richardson which is the gymnasium,” said Shreya Bhat, Roo Boo Coordinator.

“Sherman PD is holding a fright fest event,” Mullen said.

This will take place Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Sherman High School.

“It’s become a very popular with our community so we are happy to hold it every year,” Mullen added.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.