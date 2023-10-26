Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Halloween events in Sherman

If you don’t feel comfortable knocking door to door, Sherman organizations are hosting safe and spooky alternatives.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Halloween is a fun time for kids to eat all the sweets and be whoever they want!

But police urge parents should stay alert.

“If you’re going to go like door-to-door trick or treating in neighborhoods, and one thing to be very aware of is traffic, there are still cars out on Halloween with a lot of people, so it can be kind of congested,” said Sherman Sgt. Brett Mullen.

Children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed, on Halloween, than on any other day of the year, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

“So just make sure you are using sidewalks and being ultra-aware of passing vehicles,” Mullen said.

And drivers, watch out for those little monsters.

“Make sure you’re being very aware that a child could run out in front of you at any time, so go slow and just kind of anticipate those issues,” Mullen added.

If you don’t feel comfortable knocking door to door, Sherman organizations are hosting safe and spooky alternatives.

“We have Trick or Treat on Travis Street,” said Sarah McRae, Sherman’s Tourism/Main Street Manager.

This event takes place Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Booths are set up down the middle of the road, like facing both directions and families just kind of go around and trick or treat to all the businesses that have set up with us,” McRae said.

On Friday, Austin College will host its annual Roo Boo event from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“Due to the unstable weather, we’re moving it to Sid Richardson which is the gymnasium,” said Shreya Bhat, Roo Boo Coordinator.

“Sherman PD is holding a fright fest event,” Mullen said.

This will take place Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Sherman High School.

“It’s become a very popular with our community so we are happy to hold it every year,” Mullen added.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Texoma’s largest employers, Michelin Tires in Ardmore, announced Thursday that it is...
Michelin to wind down tire production at Ardmore site
A neighbor and a family member gave insight into the incident.
New details emerge in Sherman murder
A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a Sherman home.
Police: Murder investigation underway in Sherman
A Johnston County man plead guilty to murder in federal court for the death of his wife last...
Mannsville man pleads guilty to murder
Officers in Choctaw County are investigating a pickup that was found Wednesday, submerged in...
Stolen pickup found submerged in Red River

Latest News

Downtown Sherman was filled with Barbies, Spider-Men, and many more characters enjoying time...
Sherman hosts 9th annual Trick or Treat on Travis Street
Land and taxes lost for the past 80 years are finally being accounted for.
Walnut Bend ISD will receive funding for lost property tax revenue
Land and taxes lost for the past 80 years are finally being accounted for.
Walnut Bend ISD will receive funding for lost property tax revenue
Michelin in Ardmore to cease tire production by 2025
Michelin in Ardmore to cease tire production by 2025
Gainesville man indicted for embezzlement of $350,000
Man indicted for embezzling $350,000 from Gainesville Masonic Lodge 210