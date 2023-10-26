House of Eli hosts grand opening for new consignment store

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Friends and family in the community were invited to see the ribbon-cutting on Wednesday.

“We officially open and we’ve collected a lot of great things. Now we want to sell a lot of great things, and we’ve already expanded our hours...” said co-director/founder, Tawni Hodge.

All proceeds go toward supporting the House of Eli, a transitional home for young men who either got in trouble early in life, are homeless, or aging out of foster care. “They apply from all over the state locally for a spot in the house where they really get a chance to kind of relearn things they missed and to just get a new beginning,” said Hodge.

Co-director, Laura Ayers, said “in addition to the transitional living facility, we also have a vocational training program. So about five years ago we started flipping houses. So today I believe we’ve flipped about 13 different properties, so they learn construction skills, we have professionals that they apprentice with. We do landscaping cleanups, demo jobs, we provide moving services. And this is our lighter and lightest endeavor. Still charming.”

They serviced over 100 young men from age 18 to 22, and now they have a waiting list. Hodge and Ayers said that they’ve been seeing positive outcomes... “Whenever these young men age out of the juvenile justice system, there’s like a 75% chance they will end up back in jail. And today, out of the 175 young men that we’ve served, 95% of our young men are not incarcerated,” said Hodge. They also said that they don’t lose contact with these young men... “The kids that have left, even the ones that have gotten in little scrapes, we still hear from them. We’re still giving advice, we’re still parenting, even if they’ve gone back to the cities of origin or locally, you know, we still see them at church. Once you’ve been accepted at House of Eli, you’re in a long term relationship with us that you’re stuck with us until you get rid of us, so we’re committed.”

They also said that they’re expanding. ”We are also working on a house, we’re calling our graduate house, which is literally steps away from the back door of the main facility. We are going to try to house two to three more young men there. So they’ll kind of start out what we call upstairs with the new guys, and then they move down to have more responsibility, we have some space for them on the bottom floor of the house, but as those kids need more independence and we want to move them to what we’re calling our graduate house, which we’ll be right behind House of Eli,” said Ayers.

The young men even did work on the store to get it ready for the grand opening. “We have kids sitting literally three feet away that have worked on this project from start to finish and their blood, sweat and tears in these walls. So and they’ll be working up here, picking up people’s consignments and delivering and going with us to estate sale, so this is a learning expedition for all of us honestly,” Hodge said.

The shop needs the community’s support... “It’s either consignment or donation, and you have that option. We can give you a donation receipt right on the spot, if you just say, hey, do what you want with it? And a lot of people will bring consignment or donation and then they’ll say, if you don’t want it, and then we have a donation box that we will pass it along to another agency. But a lot of people are consigning because they’ve had these really neat pieces of furniture that they just don’t need anymore, and they’re hoping that somebody else does and they’ll make a few dollars and and it’ll make a few dollars for us, so it’s a win, win.”

Thursday is their first full business day, and it will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays.

