Man indicted for embezzling $350,000 from Gainesville Masonic Lodge 210

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Wiley Sullivan IV started working as a secretary pro tem of the Gainesville Masonic Lodge in 2022.

“Probably within a month, he started embezzling our funds and stuff. He set up a false company to funnel it into there, to launder it, and then he would send some of it to Florida, to some girl that he knew down there,” Gainesville masonic lodge treasurer Brian Davis said.

Davis recalls Sullivan’s time with the organization.

It would be another four months until the lodge realized something wasn’t quite right.

“The First State Bank contacted us and said, hey, there’s a lot of activity on your bank account, which isn’t normal,” Davis continued.

Davis said Sullivan kept up with the books, and the finances appeared to be all in-line, but that was far from the case.

" All his meals, all his gas, everything is rent on his house. his property is electric bill, gas bill. everything went on that credit card,” he shared.

The Masonic organization takes pride in its philanthropic efforts, so, this financial setback is now making it hard for the organization to serve the community.

“We give scholarships every year to the local area high schools. and he decided that would do him more good than it would the seniors graduating,” Davis explained.

Sullivan has been charged with forgery and embezzlement of $350,000.

He has yet to be arrested.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Sullivan, contact the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office.

