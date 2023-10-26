Michelin in Ardmore to cease tire production by 2025

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Michelin is planning to cease tire production at its Ardmore plant by 2025.

“The decision does not affect every part of the factory the same way, the tire manufacturing activity involves about 1400 people, but the rubber mixing activity will continue because that supports other factories in our network,” Michelin Spokesman Eric Bruner said.

The company says rubber mixing operations will continue for the foreseeable future, where a little over 100 workers are employed.

Bruner says changes in job security for employees wont happen until next summer, and that Michelin offers support and resources to affected employees, including a separation package with benefits.

“Priority consideration for other jobs in the organization, we do want people to look for other jobs and if they’re qualified the company will support their relocation to other plants in the network,” Bruner stated.

Michelin says a number of reasons factored into their decision, including people buying more light truck and crossover vehicles and electric vehicles, tires for which cannot be made in Ardmore.

Ardmore city manager Kevin Boatright says the city hopes to discuss options to help affected employees stay in their community.

“We’ve already had the conversations with the development authority and the chamber of commerce about what we can do to have a get together soon to look at all the other employers and number of jobs open in the community and make those known to those who wish to stay in the community,” Boatright said.

Boatright says Michelin’s decision could have a long term effect on Ardmore’s economy.

“They are the second largest water user in the entire city of Ardmore, and so when you’re talking about losing a huge portion of that, that is going to affect us financially down the road,” Boatright added.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.