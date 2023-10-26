Michelin to wind down tire production at Ardmore site

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - One of Texoma’s largest employers, Michelin Tires in Ardmore, announced Thursday that it is ending tire production at that plant.

In a press release issued Thursday, the company said its plant in Ardmore has informed its employees that they are winding down tire production by the end of 2025 or sooner.

This decision impacts nearly 1,400 people.

The manufacturer says rubber mixing operations at the Ardmore factory are expected to continue.

The plant has been in operation in Ardmore since 1970.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

