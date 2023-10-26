New details emerge in Sherman murder

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is investigating what led up to 47-year-old Anthony Jones Sr. shooting and killing 43-year-old Crystal Jones in their home on Hawk Lane in southwest Sherman.

One of the couple’s four children, Alexis Jones, told News 12 the two had been together for 28 years but divorced and remarried early last year.

A neighbor, Chloe Stratton, has lived near the Jones for around five years. She said she was one of the last people to see Crystal alive.

“I came out to my car and drove by and saw her walking into the house minutes before the murder happened,” Stratton said.

Unaware of the tragedy that would soon transpire.

“It was a normal day—nothing suspicious,” Stratton said.

Both Alexis Jones and Stratton said Wednesday morning was not the first time police had been called to the home. Stratton added officers were there just days before the murder.

“There were cops there all the time,” Stratton said.

If you or a loved one are in a similar situation, Shelli Shields, Grayson Crisis Center Executive Director, said they want to help.

“Our resources are available 24-7, Shields said, “We have shelter and that’s for those people who are in imminent danger.”

A 24-7 hotline is also available, the number is (903-893-5615).

“A trained advocate is going to answer,” Shields said.

Jones is being held in the Grayson County Jail on a $1.4 million dollar bond.

Alexis Jones said her mother, Crystal Jones, was full of life and loved helping others. She says there is no pain worth going through when it comes to love.

Sherman police say they are still investigating the case.

