Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman baseball team naming contest open

The winner will get two season tickets for life.
The winner will get two season tickets for life.(KAYLA HOLT)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Now is your chance to name the new pro baseball team coming to Sherman.

The name the team contest is officially underway, and you can submit your ideas here.

The contest will run through November, then the field will be narrowed down to six finalists.

Then, fans will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite to be the official name of Sherman’s team.

The winner will get two season tickets for life.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Texoma’s largest employers, Michelin Tires in Ardmore, announced Thursday that it is...
Michelin to wind down tire production at Ardmore site
A neighbor and a family member gave insight into the incident.
New details emerge in Sherman murder
A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a Sherman home.
Police: Murder investigation underway in Sherman
A Johnston County man plead guilty to murder in federal court for the death of his wife last...
Mannsville man pleads guilty to murder
Officers in Choctaw County are investigating a pickup that was found Wednesday, submerged in...
Stolen pickup found submerged in Red River

Latest News

The county is upgrading its courthouse and future justice center.
Fannin County Courthouse, Justice Center progress
Downtown Sherman was filled with Barbies, Spider-Men, and many more characters enjoying time...
Sherman hosts 9th annual Trick or Treat on Travis Street
Land and taxes lost for the past 80 years are finally being accounted for.
Walnut Bend ISD will receive funding for lost property tax revenue
Land and taxes lost for the past 80 years are finally being accounted for.
Walnut Bend ISD will receive funding for lost property tax revenue
Michelin in Ardmore to cease tire production by 2025
Michelin in Ardmore to cease tire production by 2025