Sherman baseball team naming contest open

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Now is your chance to name the new pro baseball team coming to Sherman.

The name the team contest is officially underway, and you can submit your ideas here.

The contest will run through November, then the field will be narrowed down to six finalists.

Then, fans will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite to be the official name of Sherman’s team.

The winner will get two season tickets for life.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.