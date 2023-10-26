Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Southwest unveils new digital bag tracking service

Southwest Airlines is introducing a digital tracking service for luggage.
Southwest Airlines is introducing a digital tracking service for luggage.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Southwest customers can now track their bags through the carrier.

The airline says people can view the status of their checked bags on southwest.com and the mobile app.

It confirms when tags are printed and then when bags are loaded and unloaded from the aircraft.

Experts have recommended travelers use electronic tracking devices in their bags to make it easier to find lost luggage.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Texoma’s largest employers, Michelin Tires in Ardmore, announced Thursday that it is...
Michelin to wind down tire production at Ardmore site
A neighbor and a family member gave insight into the incident.
New details emerge in Sherman murder
A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a Sherman home.
Police: Murder investigation underway in Sherman
Gainesville man indicted for embezzlement of $350,000
Man indicted for embezzling $350,000 from Gainesville Masonic Lodge 210
Officers in Choctaw County are investigating a pickup that was found Wednesday, submerged in...
Stolen pickup found submerged in Red River

Latest News

The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to make improvements to State Highway 289...
TxDOT looking to make highway improvements in Grayson County
Dean Phillips stepped off of his campaign bus at the New Hampshire Statehouse where he filed a...
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge to Biden. He says Democrats need to focus on future
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the...
Sheriff names 5 people fatally shot in southeast North Carolina home
Tyler Perry is reportedly building a home for a 93-year-old woman who has been fighting...
Tyler Perry to build home for 93-year-old woman fighting to keep her historical property