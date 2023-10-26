Talk of the Town: Fright Fest

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Halloween is days away and Sherman Police are prepping for their annual event.

Fright Fest has been moved to Tuesday, October 31st, at the Sherman High School parking lot from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Families can come and enjoy free candy, music and fun.

**FRIGHT FEST UPDATE** Due to the weather forecast for the next serval days, Fright Fest has been postponed until... Posted by Sherman Police Department on Thursday, October 26, 2023

