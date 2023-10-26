Talk of the Town: Fright Fest
Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen visited News 12 to tell us the details, including important schedule changes.
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Halloween is days away and Sherman Police are prepping for their annual event.
Fright Fest has been moved to Tuesday, October 31st, at the Sherman High School parking lot from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Families can come and enjoy free candy, music and fun.
