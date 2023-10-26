Texoma Local
Texomans celebrate the Rangers’ World Series berth

To longtime Ranger fans across Texoma, a trip back to the world series is music to their ears.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT
“I grew up in Arlington,” Connie Harlan said. “Always been a baseball fan. Always been a Ranger fan.”

“I’ve been a rangers fan pretty much all my life,” Billy Armstrong said. “I remember the first game I went to, I was about 8 years old.

The excitement has also extended to newer ranger fans.

“(I’ve been watching) since I was little,” Cooper Young said. “I’d be like, four.”

Some fans who aren’t up late enough to catch the games have still caught Ranger fever.

“I’m normally in bed sleeping,” Charlee Young said. “‘Have your parents been letting you stay up late to watch the playoff games?’ Yes!”

Texas’ trip to the fall classic is their first since 2011, and fans are relishing in the rare air of this accomplishment.

“You don’t always go to the Series, so we’re really loving it,” Chris Gilkerson said.

“We’re going to get there,” Harlan said. “That’s what’s good about this team, they’re all team players and they’re all they’re ready to win.”

Some are more focused on how the team is going to get there.

“I’d like to see us win that thing in four, but if we got to go seven, Bochy’s got it under control,” Armstrong said.

Some are just focused on how it would feel to win the whole thing.

“I would be happy that they won,” Cooper Young said.

“I think that when we win it, we’ll have a big old party in Texas,” Gilkerson said.

“I love the Rangers,” Charlee Young said.

