Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Toyota recalls 751,000 Highlanders in the US to make sure bumper covers and hardware can’t fall off

A Toyota logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Wednesday,...
A Toyota logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 751,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem with the tabs that hold the front bumper covers on.

The recall covers certain Toyota Highlanders from the 2020 through 2023 model years including gas-electric hybrids.

The company says in a statement that the SUVs have resin front lower bumper covers that are connected with mounting tabs. If there’s a even a minor impact to the lower bumper cover assembly, the mounting tabs could detach, and parts of the assembly could fall into the road and become a hazard.

Dealers will inspect the bumper cover tabs for damage. If there isn’t any, they’ll install improved hardware to hold the covers. If damage is found, dealers will replace the upper and/or lower bumper covers and add the improved hardware.

Toyota says it will notify owners by late December. Owners can check to see if their Highlander is affected by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering vehicle identification or license plate numbers, the company said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Texoma’s largest employers, Michelin Tires in Ardmore, announced Thursday that it is...
Michelin to wind down tire production at Ardmore site
A neighbor and a family member gave insight into the incident.
New details emerge in Sherman murder
A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a Sherman home.
Police: Murder investigation underway in Sherman
Gainesville man indicted for embezzlement of $350,000
Man indicted for embezzling $350,000 from Gainesville Masonic Lodge 210
Officers in Choctaw County are investigating a pickup that was found Wednesday, submerged in...
Stolen pickup found submerged in Red River

Latest News

The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to make improvements to State Highway 289...
TxDOT looking to make highway improvements in Grayson County
Dean Phillips stepped off of his campaign bus at the New Hampshire Statehouse where he filed a...
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge to Biden. He says Democrats need to focus on future
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the...
Sheriff names 5 people fatally shot in southeast North Carolina home
Tyler Perry is reportedly building a home for a 93-year-old woman who has been fighting...
Tyler Perry to build home for 93-year-old woman fighting to keep her historical property