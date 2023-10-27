Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

9-year-old boy donates his hair to non-profit after growing it out for five years

9 -year-old River Perry has been growing his hair out for most of his life, but now he’s ready...
9 -year-old River Perry has been growing his hair out for most of his life, but now he’s ready to cut it all off.(kxii)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - 9 -year-old River Perry has been growing his hair out for most of his life, but now he’s ready to cut it all off.

He’s donating his luscious locks to the non-profit, ‘Wigs For Kids’.

“I think it’s a noble gesture on his part to want to give back to other kids,” hairdresser Tonya Pherigo stated.

Pherigo, is a long-time family friend of the Perry family and is proud to play a role in the process.

“We can do a service for them to help them not feel so self conscious,” she continued.

Perry said he was inspired to donate, when his mom came home with a new short hair-do one day, and told him about the need for hair donations.

" I was like okay, that’s what I want to do, and ever since then, when I was four and a half, I was just growing it out,” Perry shared.

Five years later, he stuck to his word!

“and now I’m going to get the fresh new cut finally fill my head. It just feels so good,” he expressed.

Perry said he will keep his hair short for awhile, but then he might start growing it out again in the future.

“The fact that he is willing to give his hair up for someone that is sick and can’t grow their own, I just think it’s a special thing,” Pherigo said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Texoma’s largest employers, Michelin Tires in Ardmore, announced Thursday that it is...
Michelin to wind down tire production at Ardmore site
A neighbor and a family member gave insight into the incident.
New details emerge in Sherman murder
A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a Sherman home.
Police: Murder investigation underway in Sherman
Gainesville man indicted for embezzlement of $350,000
Man indicted for embezzling $350,000 from Gainesville Masonic Lodge 210
Officers in Choctaw County are investigating a pickup that was found Wednesday, submerged in...
Stolen pickup found submerged in Red River

Latest News

But if you just want to stay home, you can watch the game on Fox 12 .
Texas Rangers watch parties in Texoma
The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to make improvements to State Highway 289...
TxDOT looking to make highway improvements in Grayson County
A federal jury found a Fort Towson man guilty of first degree murder in Indian Country after he...
Fort Towson man found guilty of murder
The county is upgrading its courthouse and future justice center.
Fannin County Courthouse, Justice Center progress