9-year-old boy donates his hair to non-profit after growing it out for five years

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - 9 -year-old River Perry has been growing his hair out for most of his life, but now he’s ready to cut it all off.

He’s donating his luscious locks to the non-profit, ‘Wigs For Kids’.

“I think it’s a noble gesture on his part to want to give back to other kids,” hairdresser Tonya Pherigo stated.

Pherigo, is a long-time family friend of the Perry family and is proud to play a role in the process.

“We can do a service for them to help them not feel so self conscious,” she continued.

Perry said he was inspired to donate, when his mom came home with a new short hair-do one day, and told him about the need for hair donations.

" I was like okay, that’s what I want to do, and ever since then, when I was four and a half, I was just growing it out,” Perry shared.

Five years later, he stuck to his word!

“and now I’m going to get the fresh new cut finally fill my head. It just feels so good,” he expressed.

Perry said he will keep his hair short for awhile, but then he might start growing it out again in the future.

“The fact that he is willing to give his hair up for someone that is sick and can’t grow their own, I just think it’s a special thing,” Pherigo said.

