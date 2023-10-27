Texoma Local
A+ Athlete: Joseph Gionfriddo, Sherman

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Joseph Gionfriddo from Sherman High School.

Joe holds an exceptional 3.8 GPA, ranking him in the top 5% of his class at Sherman. He’s a student council member. While also being regularly involved in “Reading with Bearcats”, with student athletes traveling over to various elementary schools to help teach literacy to the youth.

“The energy he brings to our classroom is always so contagious, everyone loves being around Joe,” said Sherman English Teacher Amelia Antillon. “He was voted our homecoming King this year for a reason. We had an assignment recently where they just had to go talk to people in the lunchroom and no one is uncomfortable talking to him.”

“I was always told school comes first, that you’re a student-athlete, not an athlete student,” said Gionfriddo. “So, I have to use my time well while I’m in class instead of just goofing off. So, I actually have to do my work in class and then just try and do the best I can.”

On the field, Joe succeeds just as much. Competing in power lifting, track, and football for the Bearcats. Earning a regional qualifying spot for his work in the weight room. While also holding down the starting linebacker spot for Sherman on the football field, where he was named Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Frisco Heritage.

“He’s a lead by example guy. He goes out there and goes to work every single day in practice,” said Sherman Football head coach Josh Aleman. “You know we try to teach our kids to be elite in everything that we do, and he is that. On the field and off the field.”

“Sports has definitely taught me discipline and how to be a leader, because I never really wanted to be in a leadership role.,” said Gionfriddo. “But football and all of this kind of just tossed me into it and I had to figure out how to be a vocal leader, not just lead by example.”

