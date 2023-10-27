Fannin County Courthouse, Justice Center progress

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Fannin County is working on repairing two prominent buildings, the courthouse and the justice center.

In August, the courthouse was deemed an imminent danger after the $29 million renovation failed its fire code inspection.

“We’ve got certain of the contractors who are coming back and fixing things that we had an issue with,” said Newt Cunningham, the Fannin County Judge.

Some repairs may come at no cost to the county. Additionally, Fannin County has hired a company and volunteers to serve as fire watch during work hours.

“I think we’re probably going to move past having to have a fire watch within a month or so,” Cunningham said.

The Fannin County Justice Center is another large project that is underway. A general contractor at risk is overseeing the construction to avoid similar issues.

The county is renovating a strip mall located near Highway 82 and Center Street into what will be the 44,000-square-foot justice center.

“We’re going to have one convenient center where everybody can go to get most of their business,” Cunningham said.

The county received about $4 million from the government to refurbish the building.

“We are waiting for the pricing, we’re hoping to see something in the $11 million area,” Cunningham said.

It will be up to the county and taxpayers will cover the remaining $7 million..

Demolition of interior walls and a separate building in the strip mall parking lot should start within the next month.

“Once we get everything rolling we’re looking at about 18 months,” Cunningham said.

The plan is to have two up-to-code buildings to serve the county’s residents and employees.

