Fort Towson man found guilty of murder

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A federal jury found a Fort Towson man guilty of first degree murder in Indian Country after he shot into a bar after being thrown out.

According to prosecutors, in December 2020, Thomas Phillips III, 36, started a fight in a Fort Towson bar before being kicked out of the establishment.

Prosecutors say that’s when he got a gun and fired several rounds into the building.

One of the bullets hit and killed B.J. Youngblood, 47, of Wright City.

A sentencing date for Phillips has not been set.

