Sherman hosts 9th annual Trick or Treat on Travis Street

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday, Sherman hosted its 9th annual Trick or Treat on Travis Street event.

“It’s always a really fun way to trick or treat safely with your family and in a controlled environment, and kind of get to enjoy downtown,” Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager Sarah McRae said.

Downtown Sherman was filled with trick or treaters enjoying time with their family and showing off their glamorous get-up.

“It always brings out more and more each year,” McRae said. “Last year, we saw about 3000 people, but I would guess that this is more.”

If you missed out on the candy tonight, there will be plenty more crazy costumes and Halloween fun at next week’s Fright Fest on Tuesday at Sherman High School.

