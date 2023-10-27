Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Taylor Swift releases re-recording of ‘1989’ album

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los...
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift fans are waking up to a sweet surprise this Friday morning.

The singer released the album “1989 Taylor’s Version” at midnight.

The album, originally recorded in 2014, consists of some of her biggest hits including “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space.”

It earned 10 Grammy nominations in 2016, with Swift taking home three, including Album of the Year.

In a post, Swift said “1989″ was her “most favorite re-record” yet because of the “insane” vault tracks. Those are previously unreleased songs, and 1989 has five of them.

In 2019, Swift announced she planned to re-record her first six albums after her former label sold the master recordings to her.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Texoma’s largest employers, Michelin Tires in Ardmore, announced Thursday that it is...
Michelin to wind down tire production at Ardmore site
A neighbor and a family member gave insight into the incident.
New details emerge in Sherman murder
A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a Sherman home.
Police: Murder investigation underway in Sherman
Gainesville man indicted for embezzlement of $350,000
Man indicted for embezzling $350,000 from Gainesville Masonic Lodge 210
Officers in Choctaw County are investigating a pickup that was found Wednesday, submerged in...
Stolen pickup found submerged in Red River

Latest News

Dean Phillips stepped off of his campaign bus at the New Hampshire Statehouse where he filed a...
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge to Biden. He says Democrats need to focus on future
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
A teen bowler, a shipbuilder and a sign language interpreter are among the Maine shooting victims
A federal jury found a Fort Towson man guilty of first degree murder in Indian Country after he...
Fort Towson man found guilty of murder
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass shooting
Officials hold a news conference on the Lewiston, Maine, mass killing. (CNN/Pool via Local...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Maine shooting news conference