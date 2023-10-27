Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texas Rangers watch parties in Texoma

But if you just want to stay home, you can watch the game on Fox 12 .
But if you just want to stay home, you can watch the game on Fox 12 .(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) -For the first time in 12 years, the Texas Rangers are in the World Series and baseball fans across Texoma will have plenty of places to cheer on their team.

“Decided to come up here to celebrate, we’ve never been to Choctaw, we like it, it’s a great place,” said Darla & Dale Springer.

The Springers drove all the way from North Richland Hills to the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant to watch the big game.

“Oh tremendously excited, just looking to put 2011 behind us,” Mr. Springer said.

While Friday’s game will be in Arlington, Choctaw has you covered.

“We have a variety of promotions where guests can win free play, as well as some great food and beverage offerings, and we have a bucket of beer special that’s going on, as well as a game day margarita,” said Kaley Green, Choctaw’s Regional Director of Marketing.

South of the Red River, 1880 Ice House in Denison is also hosting Rangers fans with live music.

“Tonight of course we’re doing a watch party for game one and then Bubba Harper’s playing after,” said 1880 Ice House owner, Bill Kennedy.

With Rangers-themed drinks, “we’re going to have a tailgate, so from 4 p.m. the drinks special starts just for the World Series, our mixologist Marcio has gone to work to make some special things,” Kennedy said

For a local business, events like these can put them on the map, “there’s a lot of great bars here, Denison is changing and we have a lot of great things to bring people into Downtown Denison, but when you have the Texas Rangers at the World Series, it doesn’t get better than that so we get a great chance to celebrate,” Kennedy added.

And in the event it rains, “we’ve got covered areas and of course the inside as well,” said Kennedy.

But if you just want to stay home, you can watch the game on Fox 12 .

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Texoma’s largest employers, Michelin Tires in Ardmore, announced Thursday that it is...
Michelin to wind down tire production at Ardmore site
A neighbor and a family member gave insight into the incident.
New details emerge in Sherman murder
A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a Sherman home.
Police: Murder investigation underway in Sherman
Gainesville man indicted for embezzlement of $350,000
Man indicted for embezzling $350,000 from Gainesville Masonic Lodge 210
Officers in Choctaw County are investigating a pickup that was found Wednesday, submerged in...
Stolen pickup found submerged in Red River

Latest News

The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to make improvements to State Highway 289...
TxDOT looking to make highway improvements in Grayson County
A federal jury found a Fort Towson man guilty of first degree murder in Indian Country after he...
Fort Towson man found guilty of murder
The county is upgrading its courthouse and future justice center.
Fannin County Courthouse, Justice Center progress
Downtown Sherman was filled with Barbies, Spider-Men, and many more characters enjoying time...
Sherman hosts 9th annual Trick or Treat on Travis Street
Land and taxes lost for the past 80 years are finally being accounted for.
Walnut Bend ISD will receive funding for lost property tax revenue