Texas Rangers watch parties in Texoma

(KXII) -For the first time in 12 years, the Texas Rangers are in the World Series and baseball fans across Texoma will have plenty of places to cheer on their team.

“Decided to come up here to celebrate, we’ve never been to Choctaw, we like it, it’s a great place,” said Darla & Dale Springer.

The Springers drove all the way from North Richland Hills to the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant to watch the big game.

“Oh tremendously excited, just looking to put 2011 behind us,” Mr. Springer said.

While Friday’s game will be in Arlington, Choctaw has you covered.

“We have a variety of promotions where guests can win free play, as well as some great food and beverage offerings, and we have a bucket of beer special that’s going on, as well as a game day margarita,” said Kaley Green, Choctaw’s Regional Director of Marketing.

South of the Red River, 1880 Ice House in Denison is also hosting Rangers fans with live music.

“Tonight of course we’re doing a watch party for game one and then Bubba Harper’s playing after,” said 1880 Ice House owner, Bill Kennedy.

With Rangers-themed drinks, “we’re going to have a tailgate, so from 4 p.m. the drinks special starts just for the World Series, our mixologist Marcio has gone to work to make some special things,” Kennedy said

For a local business, events like these can put them on the map, “there’s a lot of great bars here, Denison is changing and we have a lot of great things to bring people into Downtown Denison, but when you have the Texas Rangers at the World Series, it doesn’t get better than that so we get a great chance to celebrate,” Kennedy added.

And in the event it rains, “we’ve got covered areas and of course the inside as well,” said Kennedy.

But if you just want to stay home, you can watch the game on Fox 12 .

