TxDOT looking to make highway improvements in Grayson County

The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to make improvements to State Highway 289...
The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to make improvements to State Highway 289 from FM 120 to Elks Boulevard in Grayson County.(Texas Department of Transportation)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to make improvements to State Highway 289 from FM 120 to Elks Boulevard in Grayson County.

TxDOT said they are looking to widen the highway from two lanes to five lanes, with two lanes in each direction and a two way left turn lane.

The proposed project is not currently funded for construction.

A public meeting will be held on Thursday November 9th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Georgetown Baptist Church.

During the meeting, the public will be able to look at the proposal materials, ask questions and give feedback.

A virtual meeting will be held at the same time here.

