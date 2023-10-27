Walnut Bend ISD will receive funding for lost property tax revenue

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Land and taxes lost for the past 80 years are finally being accounted for.

4,393.56 of 13,741.14 acres of Walnut Bend ISD’s land is owned by the federal government. “A big chunk of the property in the school district was taken by the federal government in 1943 to build Lake Texoma as part of the flood plain,” Superintendent, Ken Kemp, explained.

Kemp made this discovery last year when he asked the appraisal district for a list of all of the property owners in the district to send out invitations for a Veteran’s Day celebration. “When I got that list, almost every other property was owned by the federal government,” said Kemp.

So, he applied for the Impact Aid Program under Title VII which helps compensate local school districts that have lost property tax revenue due to tax-exempt Federal property. “If they took enough property, they have to take in 10% of the property in the school district,” Kemp said.

Many schools never qualify for these funds because they don’t have the original records from 1943.

That didn’t stop Kemp from trying. “We contacted the appraisal district, we went over and we started digging through boxes, and we started looking through records, and we found the tax records from 1943. And then we had to sort through all those records and put together every piece of property in the school district from 1943, and what it was valued at in 1943. And then we had to find the seizure documents from the War Department and all the land they took and what they paid for it and what it was valued at in 1943. And we had to put all that together, digitize it and send it off to the impact aid office, and it took about a year for that process and for it to finally be approved,” he explained.

The district will receive about 75 thousand dollars a year, “we were hoping when we initially started doing the math that it would be about three times that amount, but some of the land that we originally were trying to get qualified, the records are so old that the War Department didn’t have the records on the transfer, and we couldn’t find the tax records. So some of that we just couldn’t get qualified, so we had to settle for what we could get through the department. More would have been better, but we’re thankful for what we got,” said Kemp.

Kemp said that it will benefit their district, “for a district this size, it is a lot of money. It will pay for a teacher or two teachers aides every other year. It could buy a new school bus. I mean, we’re talking about some funding that was desperately needed, and we’re we are ecstatic to get it.”

