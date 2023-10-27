Rain Redevelops by Morning

A cold front stalled to our south Friday evening, and it retreats northward as a warm front on Saturday, creating a large area of rain and thunderstorms. Precipitation potential will increase Saturday morning and into the afternoon. This rain will fall into a chilly air mass, so we’re looking at some scattered to numerous thunderstorms and temperatures generally in the 50s.

The rain continues Saturday night and Sunday, a punch of much colder air arrives before dawn Sunday, so we’re looking at the Sunday morning low and the Sunday afternoon high to be about the same, in the upper 40s. Winds will “howl” out of the north at 25 to 35 mph. All of this, plus a continued high chance lo rain, makes for a day where, well, let’s just say it won’t be outdoor friendly!

Drier air pours in with building high pressure by Monday, leaving us with sunny, cool days and clear, cold night for mid-week

The first general freeze of the season is likely on Halloween morning, Wednesday morning, or both.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.