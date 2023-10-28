Banks evacuated after bomb threat, Durant police say

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - First United Bank locations in Durant were evacuated Saturday morning after the bank was threatened with a bomb over the phone, according to Durant police.

A press release from the police department stated the phone call came into the bank around 9:42 a.m., and did not detail where any alleged bomb was placed.

Durant police stated their investigation has not uncovered any threat as of noon on Saturday, but First United locations in the city will remain closed on Saturday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the FBI are working with Durant police to clear each bank location, according to Durant police.

A DPD public information officer told News 12 the local Walmart store was also evacuated Saturday, but officers searched the store and did not find any explosive device.

A Walmart representative tells News 12 the store is back open but not at full capacity as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

Durant police said they are working to figure out who called in the threat.

